$79.96 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $79.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.70 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $316.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.90 million to $324.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $327.90 million, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $328.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

