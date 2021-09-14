91,500 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

