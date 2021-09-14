9,606 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,101 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $110.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.93. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

