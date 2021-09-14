A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $845.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.10 million and the lowest is $818.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

