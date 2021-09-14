A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post sales of $845.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.10 million and the lowest is $818.10 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.