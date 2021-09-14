A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.02

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 1117927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632 in the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70,564 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

