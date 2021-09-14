Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.70 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003659 BTC on exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $94.86 million and $37.21 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 57,462,394 coins and its circulating supply is 55,698,230 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

