Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Increased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 25,036.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.