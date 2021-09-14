Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 326,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,931. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.