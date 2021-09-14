Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.