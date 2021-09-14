Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $52.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.67.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $46.57.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $10,216,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $18,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
