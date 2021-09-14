Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives $152.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.19. 99,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,601. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.