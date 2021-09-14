Acumen Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

Acumen Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.56 million. Analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

