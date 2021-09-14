Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 4,157,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,348. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

