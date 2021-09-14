Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.67. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 883,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 4,157,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,348. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.