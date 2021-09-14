Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 575,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,308. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adecco Group has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.