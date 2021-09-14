Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACET. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

