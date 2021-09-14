adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €360.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

FRA ADS opened at €297.45 ($349.94) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.67.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

