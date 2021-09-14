Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Shares Down 0.4%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable).

