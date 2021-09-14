Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,370,000 after acquiring an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 156,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 79,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.