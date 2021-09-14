Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 154,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

