Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

