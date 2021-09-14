Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 73,682 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 820.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TimkenSteel by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth $12,701,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

