Advisor OS LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,748,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,650 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 447.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.