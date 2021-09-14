Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 2,790 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

