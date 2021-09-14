AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWEQ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period.

Shares of DWEQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 1,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.