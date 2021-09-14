Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Short Interest Down 87.8% in August

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE AEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 2,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.