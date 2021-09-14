Aeron (ARNX) Price Down 54.1% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $1,274.63 and $12,553.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00144982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00733304 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

