Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.