Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,662 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $31,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

