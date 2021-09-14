Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) were down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 54,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 43,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOIFF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

