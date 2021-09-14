Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Sells $533,695.50 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 6,156,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
