Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Sells $533,695.50 in Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 6,156,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 111,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 217,508.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.