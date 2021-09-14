Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,034 shares of company stock worth $3,176,659 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

