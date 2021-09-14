Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $50.78

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.78, but opened at $49.00. Agilysys shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

