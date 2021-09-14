AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 88,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

