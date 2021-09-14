Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

