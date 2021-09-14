Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 4,792 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

