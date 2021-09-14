Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $310,069,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $190,451,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $140,784,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 975.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 961,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.