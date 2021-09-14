Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

