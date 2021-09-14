Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,075 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SM opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 6.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

