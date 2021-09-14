Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 5,768 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LAUR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

