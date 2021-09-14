Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

