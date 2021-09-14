Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264,736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after buying an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

ERJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

