Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 87.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

