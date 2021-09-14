Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.90.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

