Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average is $177.87. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

