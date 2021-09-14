Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0755 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $238.49 million and approximately $46.64 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00284445 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00181656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005753 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

