Alerus Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.