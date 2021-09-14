Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcimoto has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

FUV stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $449.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 449,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,328 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

