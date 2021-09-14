AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AB. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.