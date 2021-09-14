Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $42,000 in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTLK opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

