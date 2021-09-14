Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 35,370 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $11,737,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,350 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

