Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.56. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

